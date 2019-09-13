Prejudices brought by colonialists haunt SA

There are many things that are an ongoing weakness in the structure of South African society today. But for the purpose of this column, I have chosen to look at a few to illuminate the latest outbreak of attacks on foreign nationals.

The first weakness is the devastating inequality that has seen the gap between the poor and the rich widening. According to the World Bank, South Africa is the most unequal society in the world.

The second weakness is the high levels of unemployment, 29%, which is deeply concerning in that the burden of unemployment is concentrated among the youth (aged 15-34 years) as they account for 63.4% of the total number of unemployed persons, according to Stats SA.

The third weakness is that prior to 1994, South Africa was cut off from the rest of the African continent and existed like an island. If you're confused about this, you simply need to tune into talk radio and hear presenters talk about "going into Africa" as if South Africa is geographically not in the continent.