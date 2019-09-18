Men don't need to be touchy, trash tag is against the ills of patriarchy

The country has its attention set on issues around gender-based violence, attention that is necessary and long overdue. During this period, a lot of dialogue has been taking place around the plight of women and children in South Africa, on social media, television and print media.

During these conversations, I have realised how quickly men push back against #MenAreTrash or how defensive men become when they are shown to be the main cause of the violence against women and children.

I hope after reading this, you will stop obsessing over being called trash and start seeing #MenAreTrash for what it is. Moreover, I hope after reading this, you think differently about your everyday actions and how they may be contributing to the plight of women.

Men are trash refers to the broader structural problems that are a manifestation of patriarchy, inequality, and men being able to get away with crimes against women. You just read that and are probably thinking to yourself, "but I did not choose to be born a man".