Is there room in the white inn for everyday black art?

This past week I had the privilege of attending the RMB Turbine Art Fair, an event that prides itself in making high art accessible (pieces go for as low as R1,000) and create a space for young artists to grow.

From sinuous sculptures to immersive virtual art, it was a feast for the eyes.

This was all exciting and posh until artist Heidi Sincuba set up a performance piece in the middle of the entrance hall.

Surrounded by exquisite art and installations, Sincuba got herself a chair, a hairstylist and had her bright green dreads braided in polychromatic fibre.

This would be an absolutely welcomed sight if it were happening downtown Johannesburg.