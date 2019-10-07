Maimane says DA review is 'not a referendum' on leadership performance

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is standing his ground, and remains resolute that an organisational review he instituted following the party's electoral decline in the May 8 general elections was not a referendum on his leadership.

This comes a day after the Sunday Times revealed that the three-man organisational review panel - made up of Ryan Coetzee, Tony Leon and Michiel le Roux - asked Maimane to leave his position in the best interests of the party.

“It must be made clear the review is not a referendum on the leadership of the party [but] rather on how we improve and renew the organisation,” Maimane said on Monday.

He said the review panel was tasked with conducting an organisational review of the party, including how it engaged voters, how it governs and how it can improve strategy, structures and systems into the future.

Maimane made the comment in a letter dated October 7 and addressed to all the structures of the DA, and seen by our sister publication TimesLIVE.