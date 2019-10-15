We're overworked and underpaid, say nurses at special schools in Gauteng

Overworked, undermined and underpaid - this is how nurses working at special schools in Gauteng feel.

The nurses are employed by the provincial education department and work as healthcare givers to pupils while they are at school. The role played by the nurses depends on the needs of pupils at those schools.

“We administer medication to the pupils daily, attend to any injuries that they might have and also refer them for further medical attention should there be a need to do,” said one nurse, who spoke to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity.

Democratic Nursing Association of SA provincial coordinator Mamakgadi Kgonodi said this had been a long and ongoing dispute between themselves and the education department.

She said their members were not remunerated fairly.

“Nurses at special needs schools are not even receiving their annual performance bonuses like other employees because no-one is monitoring their performances,” she said.