Helen Zille trying to get back at Mmusi Maimane

Good leaders know when to leave; bad leaders hold on to power for dear life. These are power mongers who fight anyone who threatens their powerful positions. More often than not, it is men who behave like this. But I digress.

Helen Zille is the former leader of the official opposition, the DA. During Zille's tenure as leader, the DA attracted more votes, particularly from the majority of people of this country. She is also the ex-Cape Town mayor and former Western Cape premier respectively, roles that she discharged excellently.

Early this year, Zille's second tenure as Western Cape premier came to an end. She then joined the Institute of Race Relations as a fellow. Last Friday, she announced that she will be standing for the federal chair of the DA. Subsequently, she suspended her participation at the IRR.