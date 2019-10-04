DA clears leader Mmusi Maimane of any 'financial illegality' in Steinhoff car and Cape Town home matters

The battle of the leadership of the DA took another twist on Friday after an investigation found in favour of the party's under-siege leader Mmusi Maimane.

The internal inquiry had been instituted after Maimane faced allegations relating to the declaration of a house he is renting and using a car from a controversial company despite repeated warnings from fellow party members.

The results of the investigation were confirmed on Friday in a newsletter by Dr Dion George, the party's federal finance chairperson.

George said the investigation was activated after Maimane requested the party's finance committee to probe whether there was any wrongdoing on his part when he listed a Cape Town home valued at R4 million in a parliamentary register.