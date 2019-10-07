Athol Trollip fancies his chances against Helen Zille for top job

DA leader Mmusi Maimane's closest ally, Athol Trollip, is confident of beating former party leader Helen Zille in the election of a new federal council chairperson of the country's official opposition party.

The contest for the post, possibly the second most powerful after that of party leader, is seen as a proxy war between Maimane and "the old guard" that believes the DA has lost its way under a black leader.

Zille shocked party structures on Friday when she announced, just before the deadline for nominations, that she will be standing for the post that has been left vacant following the resignation of long-time federal chair James Selfe.

Competing with Zille for the post are Trollip, former DA chief whip Mike Waters and current deputy Federal Chair Thomas Walters.

Trollip, who is currently the party's federal chair and a former mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, was widely seen as a front-runner until Zille announced her candidacy.

He is close to Maimane and his election would have strengthen the position of the embattled DA leader.

Trollip said yesterday he stood a better chance against Zille.

"I fancy my chances against Helen Zille. There's a Greek philosophy that says one shouldn't step in the same river twice. She resigned of her own volition and handed over.

"I believe there's a time to come and a time to go and she's had both."

If he wins, Trollip promised to fight factionalism within the DA.

"The challenges the DA is facing currently are centred around factional interpretation of what we are trying to achieve, which is 'one SA for all' based on 'freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity'. Factionalism occurs when there is weak leadership and ill-discipline. I believe I can strengthen both these deficiencies," Trollip said.