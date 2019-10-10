Mmusi Maimane's leadership not biggest threat to DA survival

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane has come under increasing pressure and scrutiny since the DA's poor showing at the May 8 polls.

The 2019 general elections was the litmus test of the effectiveness of his leadership of SA's most successful opposition party.

The question was whether Maimane would ensure that the DA continued on the trajectory of growth that entailed, attracting more support from among the country's black majority?

The DA's electoral support declined from 22.23% in 2014 to 20.77%, costing the party five seats in parliament.

This loss, although significant, is marginal in the bigger picture.

Maimane's leadership is not the biggest threat to the survival of the DA as his opponents in the party are arguing.