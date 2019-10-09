SA faces insurmountable odds
SA will never be governable whether it is ruled by Cyril Ramaphosa or someone else because of the tripartite alliance, trade unions running the show, the porous borders and leaders who hate each other. - Chopo
4IR is here to stay
The Fourth Industrial Revolution is with us and inevitable. President Ramaphosa, as you advocate this, be mindful of the threat to your super profits. The intelligentsia must zoom in on the effect to avert a class war. - Mohato wa Mohato
Time for Walus to come clean
Janusz Walus, just confess to the nation who ordered you to kill Chris Hani so you can have inner peace. - Cynthia Mildred, Pretoria
SA lacks leaders of vision
No one among the leaders of the different political parties in SA is able to change the political and economical landscape. There is no a visionary leader. They all think the same. - Mokolobetsi
Maimane must jump ship
Mmusi Maimane must just get out now because when the DA sinks as many whites cross over to the Freedom Front Plus, he will be blamed for the fall. - Anonymous
Zondo inquiry toothless
It seems the Zondo commission is just a soapie or drama that is not going to have thieves arrested and our money returned. It is now left to the silent voters. - Lesetja
