I’m the best candidate to lead weakened DA - Athol Trollip

“Mmusi Maimane was elected at a DA congress and he will have to be replaced at a congress if a majority of party delegates want that. No group of individuals will remove a DA leader through the media. That would be chaos and we are not a party of chaos,” he said.

Trollip said he was confident of getting enough votes when Selfe’s successor was elected next Friday. “I fancy my chances against Zille. There’s a Greek saying that one shouldn’t step in the same river twice. She resigned as leader of her own volition and handed over. There’s a time to come and a time to go and she’s had both.”

But Zille, who is on record saying she helped grow the so-called black vote in the DA, said she was contesting “because I have the experience, skills, institutional knowledge and capabilities to unify and stabilise the DA as we approach the crucial local elections of 2021”.

“I have been a unifier and consolidator for the DA before, in highly complex and divisive situations, and managed to stabilise the situation in the interests of the party,” Zille said.

While most of the media attention has been on Zille and Trollip, Walters and Waters have been quietly campaigning for what would be seen as a surprise should either of them get the thumbs-up.