Mmusi Maimane under attack: five must-read stories

Embattled DA leader Mmusi Maimane continues to make headlines as he faces criticism over the alleged use of a car sponsored by former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste.

Here are five must-read stories on the politician.

Heated meeting

On September 29, DA MP Mike Waters confronted Maimane at a heated meeting of the party's federal executive, demanding answers over a lease scandal involving his rented Cape Town home.

SowetanLIVE sister publication Sunday Times reported that insiders said Waters told the meeting he wanted to see proof that Maimane was paying rent for the house from his own pocket.