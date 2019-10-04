Mmusi Maimane under attack: five must-read stories
Embattled DA leader Mmusi Maimane continues to make headlines as he faces criticism over the alleged use of a car sponsored by former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste.
Here are five must-read stories on the politician.
Heated meeting
On September 29, DA MP Mike Waters confronted Maimane at a heated meeting of the party's federal executive, demanding answers over a lease scandal involving his rented Cape Town home.
SowetanLIVE sister publication Sunday Times reported that insiders said Waters told the meeting he wanted to see proof that Maimane was paying rent for the house from his own pocket.
Donated luxury Toyota
On the same day, news broke that Maimane was driving a white Toyota Fortuner “donated” by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.
Rapport alleged that he continued driving the car, despite being warned by party colleagues about potential damage to the reputation of the DA.
Politicians throw shade
On September 30, Maimane denied the allegation, saying it was a “smear campaign” against him.
However, members of the EFF and ANC did not miss the opportunity to throw shade at the leader of the opposition party.
Social media weighs in
Social media also weighed in on the luxury car allegation. Many suspected that forces within the DA were trying to remove Maimane.
“The DA really wants Mmusi Maimane out as its leader. Last week they exposed his rented house owned by a businessman. Mike Waters had a heated argument with him on this matter in their meeting,” commented one person.
Fighting the fight
On Wednesday, Maimane dismissed both claims, saying he will continue fighting to prove his innocence.
“I am going to continue the fight that I have put forward and the DA needs to decide whether that's a fight it wants or not.”
