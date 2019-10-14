Maimane's allies poke holes in 'coup report'

Any attempt to remove DA leader Mmusi Maimane before the 2021 organisation's elective conference would be tantamount to a coup, party's KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango has remarked.

This is in light of an organisational review report by former DA leader, Tony Leon, and his ally, Ryan Coetzee, that recommended that the embattled Maimane step down. The report also calls for and an early elective conference.

The Sunday Times reported that provincial leaders, including Gauteng's John Moodey, Jacques Smalle and Western Cape's Bonginkosi Madikizela, among others, rejected the organisational report at a federal executive meeting in Cape Town on Friday.

The report was commissioned by the DA following the party's poor performance in the May's general national elections.

Mncwango said although he has not seen the report, which will be presented to the DA's federal council meeting next week, his comments are based on what has been reported in the media.