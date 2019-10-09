How violence against women stunts economy

In recent weeks, we have seen women take to the streets of SA to bring to the fore the scourge of violence against women and children.

On September 13, women shut down streets of Sandton CBD, Africa's richest square mile, to present a memorandum to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

In the preceding week, protestors targeted the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa in Cape Town, to bring the scourge of violence against women in SA to the attention of business leaders and international delegates.

The targeting of these two institutions forced us to give a level of attention to corporate SA, a sector that often goes unnoticed and is hardly held accountable when coming to its role in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

I say often unnoticed because corporate South Africa for the longest time, has gotten away with their complacency when coming to the fight against the scourge of gender-based violence. We are quick to turn our attention to the government and its failures when coming to fighting violence against women and children - rightfully so. However corporate SA, as a big role player in our economy, often goes unchecked.