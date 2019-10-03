Meet Oupa Kubheka: Joburg's No1 detective

"If my superiors decide to send me to a rural area, I will go. I just need resources and that's it," he said.

He is keen on cracking gender-based violence crimes and putting women and children abusers behind bars.

"Looking at the high number of women who are killed by their partners, I know that I can make a difference in society. I want to play a role in eradicating this crime and that's one of the reasons I became a police officer," he said.

Kubheka's office, which is situated on the first floor of the Jabulani police station, has a desk which contains countless neatly stacked dockets.

While walking to his office, Kubheka's colleagues and superiors were full of praise, congratulating him on the accolade he won.

The corner of his office boasts numerous trophies that bear testament to hard work and his success rate.

Khubeka has also been chosen as the detective of the year, every year since 2006, at station level. The soft-spoken officer was also handed the Commissioner's Special Award in 2016 by former acting national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane and promoted from the rank of constable to a warrant officer.

He was also the 2016 best detective for the Moroka cluster and first runner-up a year later.

His normal day consists of looking at new cases to be investigated; ensuring that his suspects are present at either the Protea magistrate's or the South Gauteng high courts.

Kubheka is a family oriented man who enjoys spending time with his wife and nine-year-old daughter.

"Aside from that, I enjoy going to the stadium to watch Orlando Pirates play. Even though they are not doing that well right now," he said.