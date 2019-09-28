KZN man sentenced to life in prison for rape of elderly woman

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life behind bars for the rape of a 59-year-old woman.

The KwaDukuza Regional Court sentenced 26-year-old Skhumbuzo Ngogwana on Friday, after hearing how he brutally raped the woman at Mzulwini in Maphumulo, in northern KZN, in January last year.

It emerged during the trial that the woman was asleep in her home when she was awoken by a knock at her door.

"The victim immediately contacted her children, informing them of the intruder knocking.

"When Ngogwana heard the victim making a phone call, he forcefully kicked the door open.