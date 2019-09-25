Outlawing corporal punishment forces us to re-imagine discipline

Why does giving birth to someone or being an adult take away the fact that it is indeed assault? Yes, I am calling it assault because that is exactly what it is. We use words like spanking to make ourselves feel better about what is really violence.

I call it assault because the lines are blurry when it comes to such things. Who dictates what is a spank or a serious hit? What is a spank to one parent can be seen as abusive by someone else. Where would the buck stop?

This is why I am glad that corporal punishment in its entirety has been outlawed. The state is a custodian for children, and children are the most vulnerable group in our country.

This ruling is consistent with the laws of this country because it is protecting the most vulnerable group in our country, and it is long overdue, if you ask me.

What I appreciate even more about this ruling is that people can finally speak out against parents who choose to hit their children. It is now illegal to do so.

We will no longer be shut down by statements such as "to each their own" or "you can't tell me how to raise my own children".

Freedom of Religion South Africa (For SA) believes that the judgment makes criminals of well-meaning parents. The Constitutional Court is not criminalising parents. It is, however, forcing parents to re-imagine discipline.