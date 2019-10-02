Tentacles of patriarchy toxic to both men and women in Mzansi

Pundits, scholars, analysts, and international onlookers alike have given South Africa several jaw-dropping tags - with the recent spate of attacks on foreign nationals and violence against women and children adding fuel to an inferno.

Perhaps the most famous of the tags being the "Protest capital of the world", or maybe even the "Rape capital of the world" tag considering that the police recorded 41,583 rapes in 2018-2019.

This means an average of 114 rapes were recorded by the police each day, and these figures obviously do not even account for the gross under-reporting of sexual crimes due to the lack of faith in the justice system.

The veracity of these tags is neither here nor there, but numbers seldom lie and the reality is that South Africans, particularly the men, are violent.

In 2018-2019 a total of 2,771 women were murdered in SA, an average of three women murdered every three hours. Men are violent towards their kids, violent towards their spouses, and violent towards other men.

In 2000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that the murder rate of women in SA was more than five times the world average. The same data also shows that between 2000 and 2015 the murder rate for men in SA has been three times the rate for women.