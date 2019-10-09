Angelo Agrizzi in state capture hot seat again on Wednesday

Angelo Agrizzi will take the stand at the state capture inquiry once again on Wednesday - this time facing cross-examination by Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford.

The state arms company boss was granted leave to cross-examine Agrizzi after startling allegations made during the former Bosasa boss's testimony in January that Wakeford was on Bosasa's payroll.

Agrizzi, formerly an executive at the controversial facilities company, said Wakeford received R100,000 every month to help stifle investigations into Bosasa by the SA Revenue Service (Sars).