Women, here's how to defend yourself in a dangerous situation

On the other hand, if your physical safety is threatened, or you have to protect a loved one, then act decisively and use all your strength to defend yourself.

Use common sense, and try not to let your emotions (like fear or anger) cloud your judgment.

Each situation is unique but if you make the decision to fight back, then do so with all your strength and do not stop until the threat is over. Make the decision to have 20 seconds of courage, do whatever is necessary, attack with all your might, and be determined to win.

AIM FOR THE EYES, THROAT AND GROIN

In a hand-to-hand self-defence situation where you have to fight for your life, look for these three targets and attack them any way you can – by striking, clawing, ripping, squeezing, etc.

These three points on the body are linked directly to the nervous system, and should cause any attacker (no matter how big or strong) to pause. Techniques do not matter; just injure one or more of these targets with anything at your disposal.

USE A WEAPON

If you have to fight for your life, remember that a weapon does not need to be a gun or a knife. What do have in your pocket? Stab your assailant with a pen; hit them in the throat with your cellphone.

Is there anything nearby or within reach that you can use? Throw sand into their eyes, hit them with any solid object that you can swing, spray deodorant into their face. Is there a wall or corner next to the assailant? Grab their head and push it into the wall or sharp corner. Even a magazine, if rolled up tightly, can be a devastating weapon.

DON'T STOP UNTIL THE THREAT IS NEUTRALISED

Do not stop until your attacker is lying down or running away. Commit your full strength and determination to winning, and focus on attacking rather than defending. As soon as you can, when the threat is over, run away, attract attention and get help.