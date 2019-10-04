Wanted: political entrepreneurs to forge a common nationhood in SA

The inability of the various arms of state, including the prosecutorial authorities as well as the legislature, to hold the executive accountable, strengthens that argument.

This reality leads to suggestions that SA is en route to becoming a neo-patrimonial state where power and resources are controlled by a few.

The major stumbling block to that trajectory has been the power of the Constitution, the continued independence of the judiciary and the prowess of civil society.

Civil society, having lost some of its verve and vigour in the immediate aftermath of the 1994 elections, has regained its agency, making full use of the provisions contained in the Constitution to re-emerged as a formidable voice.

Steven Robins and Bettina von Lieres cite the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) as an example of the new NGOs since the 1990s: "TAC's interventions promoted growth in its grassroots support base, helping turn it into a multiclass and multiracial social movement.

"In addition to occupying new legal spaces, TAC engaged in widely publicised acts of 'civil disobedience', which played a central role in providing new visibility and innovative forms of organisation".

However, the spectre of violence looms large over this arena of society. Widespread as this may be, destructive as it could be, it does not constitute yet a threat to sovereignty.

Though, if a political formation which is able to "connect these dots" does emerge, it is quite possible that the state's authority could be fundamentally challenged.

The increasing number of protests is testimony to the scale of inequality and economic mismanagement, impacting on the legitimacy of the state and the level of trust among the population as the state does not adequately undertake its core tasks of providing services.

Nationalism should be looked upon as the glue which holds sovereignty and national identity together.

The power of this ideological construct where a sense of what the nation is - presented compellingly by a well-organised group of "political entrepreneurs" - can shape self-identity as well as how citizenship and the state are constructed.

Be it "ethnic-based" such as Arab nationalism or Hindu chauvinism, or the more "civic" variety such as Indian secular nationalism, it provides the centre without which things can fall apart.

The Indlulamithi 2030 Scenarios project, led by think tank Mapungubwe Institute, points to the absence of a compelling articulation of a vision for South Africa which can help all citizens transcend their differences.

Additionally, there are no clear "political entrepreneurs" today who can articulate this nationalist vision.

This does not mean that the centre will not hold - South African citizens will go on being part of the nation state. It's just that in this context, when the "larger ethnicity" of a united SA experienced in the 1990s is not being reaffirmed, the tendency to fissure into ethnic laagers grows.

There is space for civil society leaders to step into the breach and play that role of nation-builders on the back of culture of non-racialism and democracy.

*Omar writes in his capacity as member of the Indlulamithi 2030 Scenarios Project