Threat of drought looms over Eastern Cape town

Mqamelo said the supply from Waterdown dam, which is 60km away from Queenstown, was inadequate even before dam levels dwindled. The dam was only intended to augment supplies from Bonkolo dam, which has dried up.

A week ago, this town was out of water for five days, and in some areas like Sandringham residents said water was cut for seven days.

Mqamelo said: “Due to low water levels, the water flow out to our pumping station was alarmingly low, prompting the department of water and sanitation to investigate operation of all chambers in the dam and possible opening of an additional chamber to increase pressure.”

She said this exercise necessitated an outage of water in parts of Whittlesea and Queenstown for about five days. Water trucks had been sent to deliver water to Whittlesea, hospitals and Queenstown areas and a Gift of the Givers team had also intervened.

But some residents in Whittlesea villages and some parts of Queenstown said they didn’t get water.

Nontathu Mahlanya from Ezibeleni Zone D said they were assisted by St Johns Church with water from the church tanks. She said when the water trucks came in to her area only 40 people benefited before the truck ran out of water and left, and never came back.