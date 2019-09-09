Calls for accountability for Uyinene's death

Gender activists and civil society movements have slammed SA Post Office (Sapo) for sitting on a report which flagged 300 employees, including the man who murdered University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The man who confessed to killing Mrwetyana was found to be a convicted criminal who had served time. This was after Sapo vetted all employees who were going to work on the distribution of social grants last year.

Sowetan's sister publication The Sunday Times reported yesterday that for more than a year, Sapo was aware that Mrwetyana's alleged killer was a convicted hijacker. However, no action was taken.

Minister of police Bheki Cele shocked mourners at Mrwetyana's funeral in East London on Saturday when he announced that the killer confessed to police that he killed her, carried her in his car's boot and also set her remains alight before burying her in a shallow grave.

Loyiso Saliso, one of the organisers of the #TotalShutdownMovement, said government as a whole needed to be called out and also be sued for Mrwetyana's killing.