Protesters disrupt auction of 'evicted' family’s Cape Town house

Housing and community activists disrupted a property auction in Mouille Point, Cape Town, on Tuesday to protest against the eviction of 80-year-old Kenneth Blaine and his family.

The protesters and the Blaine family claim that they were given no prior notice of their eviction and no alternative housing for the night, forcing them to sleep on the street.

GroundUp has previously reported on the family's plight.

After the first property on the list was sold, more than a dozen activists interrupted the auction with singing and chants of “No auction!” The protesters argued with auctioneer Andrew Koch for more than an hour before the event was officially cancelled.

Koch is the executive director of Claremart, which has a contract with the City of Cape Town to sell its properties.