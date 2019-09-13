It's time someone pushes Feather Awards out of the nest

There are many fantasies we keep in this world, one of them is peer respect, especially when a trophy is expected. Whether it's a Pulitzer, an Oscar or even a trophy at a ball, there is such rush about peer respect that confirms you are the bomb diggity.

But of all the crowns, medals and trophies to bag I have never been fascinated by the Feather Awards. The annual fuster cluck is the queer community's celebration of pop culture and its heroes. Among its big winners are Bonang Matheba, a heterosexual woman, Sjava, a heterosexual man, an abstract set of rocks and, well, I think you get the point.

The queer experience is far from glamourous. Even in a country like SA, whose constitution protects queer rights, being part of the LGBTI+ community is a daily struggle. Intentional or not, being out and proud is often political activism of its own.

So when the Feathers fusses over celebrating an industry that lacks representation it plays out like Mmusi Maimane at an all-white party. I'm not referring to the dress code.

With the change of tides that see more queer people wax and wane against the many prejudices that can be damaging, are LGBTI+ folk too woke for the Feathers or are the Feathers too sleepy to realise that there is more to queerness than diamonds and heterosexual women?