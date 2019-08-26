ANC pays tribute to Gavin Watson after fatal car crash

The ANC has heaped praise on Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, describing him as an anti-apartheid activist and philanthropist who fought in the Struggle for liberation.

In a statement mourning Watson's death, the party said that he, together with his brothers Ronnie, Cheeky and Valence, associated themselves with the Struggle for liberation at an early age — and “fought side by side with many compatriots against apartheid”.

Watson died in a car crash early on Monday morning near OR Tambo International Airport.