Columnists

Burden or Ubuntu? Black Tax unravels real stories behind the topic

By Phumla Mkize - 13 September 2019 - 13:25

We are familiar with words such as blackmail, blacklisting, black widow, black market, black sheep, blackout and black book - and the associated negativity attributed to the word black.

What about black tax? Is it also a term constructed from the same mindset that views all things black as ugly, bad, sinister, dodgy, illegal, cursed and unwelcomed?

Are we reducing acts of kindness, care, support, love, upliftment and community that have shaped black South African and - indeed African - life to a hashtag?

Is ubuntu the new tax? Is this act of giving - expected or unexpected, voluntary or coerced, direct or indirect, appreciated or unappreciated, welcomed or not - really is tax?

Is this responsibility or "black tax" a consequence of slavery, colonisation and apartheid, which ensured that black South Africans - and Africans in general - were stripped of land and any means to create, grow and pass on wealth to coming generations? Or is slavery, colonisation and apartheid responsible for the erosion of black South African cultures, norms, practices and customs centred around ubuntu?

Black people better not watch Kondo lest we get ideas to say goodbye to poorer kin

Disposing of 'unwanted' stuff is one thing but of family is bad for black tax
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Award-winning author Niq Mhlongo had such questions in mind when he put together a collection of essays by some of SA's and Africa's finest writers, opining on this responsibility towards siblings, relatives, extended family and in some cases the community or village.

The book, aptly titled Black Tax: Burden or Ubuntu, is a potpourri of views, ruminating on this responsibility to assist family members, neighbours and sometimes the community, depending on how deep and wide your family had to dig to ensure you have a better life.

The book is divided into six parts, which are made up of essays from 26 diverse writers, some award-winning authors, journalists, social and literary activists, filmmakers, and analysts of one sort or the other, including the editor of the collection Mhlongo.

It is as nuanced as the issue itself and offers a window to views that range from gratitude to loathing and down-right despair and disdain for the concept of black tax or ubuntu, depending on how it affects you.

Self-published writing sensation Dudu Busani-Dube opens with the essay Black tax - what you give up and what you gain; journalist and author Lucas Ledwaba offers Welcome to a home everyone calls home and book lover Outlwile Tsipane chips in with The door at 1842 Mankuroane Street that let black tax in - an all-too-familiar story. A home where kin and strangers are welcome to spend a night, week, month, year or two.

Young architect inspired by affordable housing gets Obama call-up

Kwa-Mashu-born architect Wandile Mthiyane has been chosen to be one of the 200 Obama Young Leaders for 2019 for his strides in producing affordable ...
News
2 months ago

Some of those who have made that house a home for a while - or longer - have gone on to make names for themselves, others not.

Busani-Dube also notes the perks of "black tax", but cautions that it can be "the biggest enemy of marriage and a source of sibling rivalry".

"Some of us enter marriage carrying large financial responsibilities on our shoulders . Imagine being a newlywed with plans of buying your new home and having as many children as you want, only to find almost half of your spouse's earnings go to supporting his or her family," she writes.

Mhlongo would rather we call it "family upliftment". He writes that black tax is an ugly word. It is after all, he says, "keeping our ancestral spirit of ubuntu alive".

Angela Makholwa agrees with Mhlongo and Ledwaba in her essay Compassion that it is not appropriate to call it tax: "Why are we even calling it 'black tax'? Does taking care of kin and kind now feel like an albatross around our necks?"

Author Bhekisisa Mncube describes it as "a modern form of family investment for the future of the clan", while Phehello J Mofokeng admits to giving his father a monthly allowance. Mofokeng, however, does point out that there are limits to his kindness; he cuts "the umbilicus" at the essentials.

Spirit of giving is helping 'missing middle' students

Corporate South Africa and individuals are making a positive difference to the country's student funding crisis, by sponsoring tertiary studies and ...
News
2 months ago

For some, though, it is exactly that, an albatross around their neck.

Poet, and almost medical doctor, except for not doing her community work Nkateko Masinga tells us that "black tax" is not something that black university students start paying when they have completed a degree or secured a job. "Even when you are the recipient of a bursary or loan, a significant portion of your stipend must be sent home."

Needless to say, Masinga did complete her medical studies, but did not do the mandatory community service to earn her degree as a medical doctor. And what a disappointment she is to the family, though she is doing what she loves as a poet.

Ex-convict and author Tshifhiwa Given Mukwevho, who spent 11 years for robbery knows too well what the goodwill of a stranger can do to turn a life around.

Black Tax is a gem. It is an insightful piece of work that took Mhlongo five-months to compile - a feat given the quality of the contributions. It is essential reading for anyone who is interested in the real stories behind the hashtag.

Black Tax is published by Jonathan Ball Publishers

Every young black woman should watch these broke grannies

I love cult movies, odd cinematic releases that are incredibly quirky and major guilty pleasures.
Opinion
4 months ago

Take our savings quiz and you could win a R500 investment voucher

Ten readers will each win a voucher from Satrix, a leading provider of index tracking products in SA, to start their investing journey
Business
4 months ago

How to turn black tax on its head

Replace the guilt with responsibility without breaking the bank on family
Business
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
X