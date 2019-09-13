Burden or Ubuntu? Black Tax unravels real stories behind the topic

We are familiar with words such as blackmail, blacklisting, black widow, black market, black sheep, blackout and black book - and the associated negativity attributed to the word black.

What about black tax? Is it also a term constructed from the same mindset that views all things black as ugly, bad, sinister, dodgy, illegal, cursed and unwelcomed?

Are we reducing acts of kindness, care, support, love, upliftment and community that have shaped black South African and - indeed African - life to a hashtag?

Is ubuntu the new tax? Is this act of giving - expected or unexpected, voluntary or coerced, direct or indirect, appreciated or unappreciated, welcomed or not - really is tax?

Is this responsibility or "black tax" a consequence of slavery, colonisation and apartheid, which ensured that black South Africans - and Africans in general - were stripped of land and any means to create, grow and pass on wealth to coming generations? Or is slavery, colonisation and apartheid responsible for the erosion of black South African cultures, norms, practices and customs centred around ubuntu?