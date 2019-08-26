Mayor Herman Mashaba celebrates 60th birthday

South Africa

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba celebrates his 60th birthday on Monday.
Celebrating his 60th birthday, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba took to social media on Monday to share a picture of himself during his early university days, when all he had was hopes and dreams.

“Looking at this photograph it feels like just few weeks ago. I wake up today, I am 60 years old. I am grateful to God, my parents, family, community and my country for shaping this life over the last 60 years. I am indebted to all @Connie Mashaba [wife]," the caption read.

The picture was taken in 1979, when Mashaba was a first-year student at the University of the North West.

In 1980, that academic dream came to an end, when the institution was shut down due to political unrest.

Mashaba did not return to the university when it opened two months later.

He became one of SA's earliest black entrepreneurs during the restrictive apartheid years, when he launched his successful Black Like Me hair product business, after receiving a R30,000 loan.

Before then, Mashaba sold various products from the boot of his car.

Today, he is a millionaire. 

