Makhura has made huge strides as Gauteng premier

From the onset, I think it would be proper for me to declare that I'm a great fan of Gauteng premier David Makhura despite our different political ideologies - he is a social democrat while I'm a liberal.

I was so inspired by his state of the province address in February 2015 that I went to Wits to register and read for a PhD in development economics specialising in one of Makhura's passionate topics - the reindustrialisation of the manufacturing sector.

The premier wants to reverse de-industrialisation in Gauteng so that labour-intensive jobs can be created and for his province to take leadership in beneficiation.

De-industrialisation is a trend wherein manufacturing firms within a particular geographical location fail to be sustainable, close shop, and workers lose their jobs in the process.

Reindustrialisation is a revival of the manufacturing sector, and Makhura is determined to ensure that the "Gauteng City Region" assumes leadership in Africa's manufacturing and fourth industrial revolution.

He also made a commitment to repair and deploy integrated infrastructure in the city region.

This would see infrastructure deployed by various role players integrated and "talking" to each other; for example - private and public sector security cameras, and the provincial and municipalities broadband networks can also integrate and function seamlessly.

Makhura has made some impressive strides during the past four-and-a-half years. Some progress has been made to change the spatial landscape.