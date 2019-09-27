Humble struggle icon remembered at first anniversary of death

Last Saturday a meeting to commemorate the first anniversary of the passing of former Limpopo MEC for agriculture and rural development, Joyce Mashamba, took place at Mulamula, her home village.

She was one of the country's heroines who, in a quiet but effective way, contributed much to the freedom struggle.

Her death from a long illness on June 20 last year was a painful reminder of the slow phasing out of a breed of South Africans to whom human beings meant more than just flesh and body mass.

So, Saturday's commemorative event was as sad as it was joyous. It took some of us down memory lane, recalling the dangerous and idealistic days of the 1970s and '80s and early '90s when, together with her, we dared the apartheid regime as young and determined activists, risking everything including our lives.

Like the Argentinian revolutionary, Che Guevara, Mashamba was driven by indignation at injustice. She did not have to know the victims personally for her to act, as she did, to challenge injustice. She had been brought up by a community which believed that: "Munhu i munhu hi vanwani vanhu" - a person is a person because of other people.

Once a common attribute of pre-colonial African society, this outlook, coupled with her political and academic exposure, drew Mashamba towards the ANC and the SACP and the party's Marxist ideology to which she subscribed.

But it was the political events leading to the independence of Mozambique on June 25, 1975 which would have a lasting impact in her life.

Sometime during 1974 she and her husband, George Mashamba, then a philosophy lecturer at the University of the North, locked up their residence in Polokwane and headed for Mozambique after learning that the independent African state would require English teachers. Or so they thought.

They went via Eswatini where they met ANC operatives Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, Stanley Mabizela and others. After a night-long paraffin lamp-lit meeting with the ANC, the couple was persuaded to return home as underground operatives. They agreed, thus, putting an end to the plan to teach English in Mozambique.

Back home, they soon came under the radar of the apartheid regime, determined as it was to imprison, exile and even kill its opponents.