Learner driver gets refund for advance booking

Consumers have a right to cancel advance reservations, bookings or orders, but some driving schools do not know this and continue to keep deposits by learner drivers without a valid reason.

Geraldine Pillay has accused Kens Driving School of flouting section 17 of the Consumer Protection Act, which gives consumers a right to cancel advance bookings.

Pillay, who is relocating from the East Rand to Lenasia, cancelled her driving lessons with Kens because of her relocation.

The contract she signed has a no-refund clause should the client decide to cancel, she said.

Pillay said when she signed up with the driving school she also decided to pay R650 in advance to hire its car in the event she goes for a test.

She said this booking did not fall within the no-refund clause as it is an advance booking that could be cancelled, with a penalty if the cancellation was late.

"I had eight of the 10 lessons and I did not mind forfeiting payment for the last two lessons," she said.

Mike Ndlovu of Kens Driving School said the company did not have a refund policy.

"We offer gift vouchers for clients that need to continue with lessons at a later stage. In this case we are willing to make an exception and accommodate her to refund her money since she is relocating," Ndlovu said.