Women's fight for equality should not be selective

Last week one news site reported the story of a woman who had paid ilobolo for herself and was now hurt and angry that her husband wanted to now marry someone else and pay ilobolo for that person.

In her own words, she had paid for the lobolo, which she kept secret because she hadn't wanted to cause her man any embarrassment in the eyes of her family. She wanted him to retain his pride and standing.

And then later in the week someone tweeted their disgust that a man had asked for petrol for having picked a lady up. The loud question in that tweet was, "where was his pride"?

Several conversations later, here I am, in front of my computer.

So it seems the thing we agree on is that love and dating come with the expectation of money spent. And, traditionally, it is only acceptable that the spending comes from men. Here is my worry, in a world where women are constantly talking and screaming loudly for equality, why is a man asking for financial assistance a thing to be laughed at and frowned on?

Why must his pride and standing be put on the line immediately just for asking for help.

Is the alternative not that he does not show up, switches his phone off and comes up with a lie tomorrow? If I knew that my asking for help would lead me to being ridiculed on social media, I swear on my ancestors I would rather risk being called trash than ask.