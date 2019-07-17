Tombstone supplier lays row to rest

Many families choose to build tombstones after a few years to allow the grave to "settle", while some do so on the same day as the funeral.

But for Welile Cebekhulu's two dead relatives there was no one to honour the need to erect memorials for them as they had no children. So Cebekhulu's mother took a decision to undertake that task.

But then she died before fulfilling her wish to erect tombstones for his aunt and uncle.

Cebekhulu went on to erect his mother's tombstone before he could build one for his uncle.

Thinking that he was a valued client at Mafika Tombstone in Rustenburg, North West, he went to them in 2015 to buy tombstones for his aunt and uncle. He said the lady who assisted him told him he could pay the balance whenever he was ready.