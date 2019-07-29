Hotel frustrates waste collector over payment

After disposing and recycling waste materials from Sheraton Hotel for a year, Phala Serotobale says he remains unpaid for the service provided.

Serotobale, 34, of Pretoria East, accused Sheraton Hotel of exploiting his services services for nine months and later terminated his service without ever paying him, he said.

The father of two said he started the recycling business in 2012 when he saw an opportunity to turn waste into investment.

The budding entrepreneur said he worked as a security guard when the idea was planted in his brain.

Serotobale said his other wish was to educate his siblings as his parents could not afford to take them to any decent schools or university. His unemployed mother lives in Limpopo, while his late father was a petrol attendant.

Through his recycling business, Serotobale was able to take his three siblings to school - two of whom went as far as matric, while the last born obtained a degree in computer engineering and now works for Ford Motors.

Serotobale said he later thought of approaching institutions' like hotels and factories which are bound to produce waste which they would later want to dispose off.

In September, he approached Brett Winter who is a health and security manager at Sheraton Hotel and made a proposal to collect their waste at a fee, he said.

Serotobale said around October, he then started rendering the service of classifying recyclable waste for free to the hotel, with the agreement that Serotobale should pay Sheraton for the tonnage collected.