'Social grants are not for loan repayments'

War unto moneylenders who still keep consumers bank cards or Sassa cards as a means of ensuring timeous repayments of the loans by consumers or overcharge interest rates.

The National Consumer Tribunal handed down a judgment in favour of the National Credit Regulator (NCR) to nip this unfair business practice in the bud.

Nomsa Matshegare, the chief executive officer of the NCR, said in its judgment the tribunal made a finding that child support and foster care social grants cannot be used as an income of a caregiver as it is intended for the minors.

Matshegare said credit providers must heed this judgment.

"Credit providers are warned to observe this judgment and ensure that they do not allow consumers to use child support and foster care social grants as income in credit applications," Matshegare said.