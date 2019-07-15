Family fight to stay in dad's house

The death of parents can mark the beginning of sibling feuds and the selling of family houses secretly in some homes.

This can also happen after the death of a husband in a polygamous marriage.

Consumer Line has over the years received similar complaints, some of which were resolved after we referred feuding relatives to the family courts.

Though the Maswakhomu family won the case to occupy their house, their aunt proceeded to sell their common home and they are now allegedly being harassed by a neighbour who bought the house.

Charlotte, 34, and Caslida, 41, Maswakhomu of Chiawelo Extention 2, Soweto, said their problem started in September 2015 when their aunt decided to sell the home to their neighbour.

They said their father had married three wives before he died in 2001.

Their aunt, their mother's elder sister, did not give birth to boys while married to their father and there was then an agreement between her and him that he should marry her younger sister. That arranged marriage resulted in their mother being the third wife.

Charlotte said her father bought the house after marrying their mother in terms of customary law.

"They all agreed that the Chiawelo house would be used by all when they come to Johannesburg in search for employment and schooling," Caslida said.

Even though their father left a will stating that he wishes all his wives and children should stay in all his houses peacefully, their aunt decided to go against that and evicted them from all the houses, including another one in Tzaneen, Limpopo, Charlotte said.