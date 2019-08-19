Vodacom must pay

It is shocking that two years after the Constitutional Court judgment, which ordered Vodacom to recognise Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate for his idea, the two have failed to reach an agreement.

The cellphone giant and Makate are going back to court after he rejected its latest offer of R47m, and is demanding more.

In court papers, Makate says he believes that based on Vodacom's offer that he is entitled to 5% of the revenue made through Please Call Me, he should be getting R10bn plus interest. This is based on his team's calculations which found the company had earned R205bn in revenue from the idea over 18 years.

However, Vodacom said it would oppose his latest application and said it believed it had "entered into negotiations and negotiated with Mr Makate and his team in good faith, in accordance with the order of the Constitutional Court".