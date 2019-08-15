Let's fight for safety in our schools

It is a concern that the Gauteng department of education is losing millions of rand to criminals through theft and vandalism.

More than 250 schools in the province were broken into and some were vandalised this year alone, with the cost of damage exceeding R121m.

According to MEC Panyaza Lesufi yesterday, there were 262 cases of theft and vandalism reported in the province in total since the beginning of the year. Lesufi said the schools had lost valuable resources meant to enhance the delivery of quality education.

What is more worrying is that these break-ins happen in our communities and in most instances they are committed by people known by locals but nobody is doing anything to stop the crimes.

Ironically, residents turn a blind eye to these kind of incidents as it is government property, but strangely they tend to forget their own children attend these schools.