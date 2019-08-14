ANC politics is collapsing municipalities

After much speculation, the ANC in KZN finally axed Zandile Gumede as mayor of eThekwini, the country's third-biggest metro.

Gumede was sacked along with her mayoral executive committee.

Also to suffer the same fate were Msunduzi municipality mayor Themba Njilo and members of his executive council.

Msunduzi, which includes the provincial capital Pietermaritzburg, has been dysfunctional for a while - with residents often complaining about the council's inability to deliver services they have paid for through rates and other taxes.

The provincial government was even forced to put the municipality under administration.

But it is eThekwini which has hogged the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent months.