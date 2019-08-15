Suspicion about black ownership of media mind-boggling

At times I am inclined to believe in the narrative that the media is its worst enemy - not only celebrating the downfall of those in positions of power but also waiting like vultures to pounce on any black-owned media enterprise.

It is not helpful to debate with self-appointed media critics inside and outside the media about media ownership without an ounce of knowledge as to who actually has a stake in the media.

For years, media ownership has been in the hands of whites while black entrants were strategically barred and prevented from becoming owners.

One such instance was when a group of black businessmen, with Struggle credentials, came under a barrage of criticism when they tried to buy or acquire a stake in the Sunday Times.

Similarly, ANC veteran and former premier of PWV (before it was named Gauteng), Tokyo Sexwale's Mvelaphanda, was criticised for its decision to buy a stake of the newspaper, then owned by Avusa.