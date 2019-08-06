While former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says the findings of a damning probe into editorial interference at the broadcaster are "nonsensical"‚ the board says it is still trying to recoup millions from him.

Board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini was quoted by the SABC on Tuesday as saying that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was helping the broadcaster to recover the money.

"We're in court with Hlaudi Motsoeneng trying to recover R21m. We've been assisted also by the SIU‚" he said.

The SIU revealed in parliament in 2018 that it was pursuing Motsoeneng for millions which included a "success fee" for an archive deal by the broadcaster and damage related to the appointment and dismissal of staff.

Makhathini described the findings of the commission of inquiry into editorial interference at the SABC as "very sad and very painful".

"It talks to a very bleak and dark past that the SABC journalists and editorial staff were subjected to. But what is giving hope is that a lot has been done to turn around the situation and provide them with that level of protection and assurance that‚ as the board‚ we stand for independence and impartiality‚" he was quoted as saying by the SABC.

Motsoeneng has dismissed the findings of the inquiry. He told eNCA: "I am the first person at the SABC to make sure that all employees are treated fairly … You see‚ this is a journey of people tarnishing our name."

- TMG Digital.