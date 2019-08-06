South Africa

SABC still trying to claw back R21m from Hlaudi Motsoeneng

By Staff Reporter - 06 August 2019 - 13:38
ATM leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
ATM leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER.

While former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says the findings of a damning probe into editorial interference at the broadcaster are "nonsensical"‚ the board says it is still trying to recoup millions from him.

Board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini was quoted by the SABC on Tuesday as saying that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was helping the broadcaster to recover the money.

"We're in court with Hlaudi Motsoeneng trying to recover R21m. We've been assisted also by the SIU‚" he said.

The SIU revealed in parliament in 2018 that it was pursuing Motsoeneng for millions which included a "success fee" for an archive deal by the broadcaster and damage related to the appointment and dismissal of staff.

Makhathini described the findings of the commission of inquiry into editorial interference at the SABC as "very sad and very painful".

"It talks to a very bleak and dark past that the SABC journalists and editorial staff were subjected to. But what is giving hope is that a lot has been done to turn around the situation and provide them with that level of protection and assurance that‚ as the board‚ we stand for independence and impartiality‚" he was quoted as saying by the SABC.

Motsoeneng has dismissed the findings of the inquiry. He told eNCA: "I am the first person at the SABC to make sure that all employees are treated fairly … You see‚ this is a journey of people tarnishing our name."

- TMG Digital.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng on SABC probe: 'They're lying, this is an agenda to tarnish my name'

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has rubbished the findings of an SABC probe as a conspiracy to tarnish his name.
News
11 hours ago

Muthambi and former SABC chair Tshabalala fingered in report into interference at public broadcaster

Former SABC chairperson Ellen Tshabalala and former communications minister Faith Muthambi gave instructions to editorial management at the public ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem
X