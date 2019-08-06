Probe into SABC exposes editorial interference

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng ordered journalists in KwaZulu-Natal to drive on a rainy day to meet Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala against the wishes of his family.

This was revealed in a report released by veteran journalist Joe Thloloe on editorial interference at the SABC.

The reports showed that there was a lot of interference by executives, board members and some politicians.

In one incident, KwaZulu-Natal provincial editor Busani Mthembu told the inquiry led by Thloloe that the newsroom was following up on Shabalala's health condition.

Mthembu said he spoke to a family member who told him the family wished the media would give Shabalala a break and peace.

But the Johannesburg office ordered Mthembu to send a team to Shabalala's house in Ladysmith because Motsoeneng was also going there.

Mthembu tried to argue that family had asked for privacy but was told to send a team because former president Jacob Zuma was visiting Shabalala.