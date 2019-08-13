Reshaping 'Western' beauty ideal

The unnecessary controversy that followed Zozibini Tunzi's crowning as Miss SA at the weekend must serve as a reminder that the struggle to liberate our collective mind from mental slavery is far from over.

In a free South Africa, there is still a sizeable portion of our society that has what our Miss SA termed the "Westernised" idea of beauty.

Jazz singer Gloria Bosman could have very well been talking about such people in a poem accompanying McCoy Mrubata's Romeo & Alek Will Never Rhyme:

Intoxicated, indoctrinated/

Assimilated and cajoled/

Trenched in drunken stupor of self negation/

In seasons rough and in seasons calm/

In thought and in spirit/

The image of black beauty surpasses many.