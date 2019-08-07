Safety of all at schools paramount
It's that time of the year when pupils across SA's schools are preparing for their crucial year-end examinations and the one thing they can't afford is disruption.
Teachers, on the other hand, are working tirelessly to ensure that pupils reap rewards for the hard work they put in throughout the year.
It is the same with parents who are ensuring that their children are well prepared for the exams.
But it appears that some children will not have the opportunity to sit for their exams in October because their schools have been shut down.
Three primary schools in GaRatjeke village, in Bolobedu, Limpopo, as reported on page 6 in today's edition, have been shut down by angry parents because of their state of dilapidation.
The parents blamed the provincial department of education of doing nothing to build proper schools that will not only aid conducive for learning, but also safe for the learners.
Though we sympathise with the affected pupils, we salute the parents who have put the safety of their children first.
It is time the government is seen to be doing what it ought to do to ensure the safety of children and teachers at schools.
Just six months ago, we read with shock the sad story of four pupils who perished when a walkway connecting the admin block to classes collapsed at Hoérskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark.
A delegation from Gauteng department of education, led by MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school to express their condolences and promised that they will do everything in their power to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.
But should we wait for our children to die before taking any actions?
That should not be the case and the time is opportune for the government to ensure that deaths at our schools are prevented by all means possible.
The Limpopo education department should come up with a way that will enable the affected pupils to write their examinations.
It is not a favour to do so. The department is the custodian of the learners and it is its duty to ensure their safety and their right to education.