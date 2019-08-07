Columnists

Safety of all at schools paramount

By THE EDITORIAL - 07 August 2019 - 09:29
The writer says it time the government ensured that deaths at our schools are prevented by all means possible.
The writer says it time the government ensured that deaths at our schools are prevented by all means possible.
Image: 123RF/Tomasz Wyszolmirski

It's that time of the year when pupils across SA's schools are preparing for their crucial year-end examinations and the one thing they can't afford is disruption.

Teachers, on the other hand, are working tirelessly to ensure that pupils reap rewards for the hard work they put in throughout the year.

It is the same with parents who are ensuring that their children are well prepared for the exams.

But it appears that some children will not have the opportunity to sit for their exams in October because their schools have been shut down.

Three primary schools in GaRatjeke village, in Bolobedu, Limpopo, as reported on page 6 in today's edition, have been shut down by angry parents because of their state of dilapidation.

Angry parents shut down unsafe school

'It is just a matter of time before it kills learners'
News
1 hour ago

The parents blamed the provincial department of education of doing nothing to build proper schools that will not only aid conducive for learning, but also safe for the learners.

Though we sympathise with the affected pupils, we salute the parents who have put the safety of their children first.

It is time the government is seen to be doing what it ought to do to ensure the safety of children and teachers at schools.

Just six months ago, we read with shock the sad story of four pupils who perished when a walkway connecting the admin block to classes collapsed at Hoérskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark.

Limpopo pupil faces culpable homicide after crashing into group of learners

A Limpopo pupil who allegedly drove into a group of learners killing one and injuring several others is expected to appear in the Bolobedu ...
News
1 month ago

A delegation from Gauteng department of education, led by MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school to express their condolences and promised that they will do everything in their power to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

But should we wait for our children to die before taking any actions?

That should not be the case and the time is opportune for the government to ensure that deaths at our schools are prevented by all means possible.

The Limpopo education department should come up with a way that will enable the affected pupils to write their examinations.

It is not a favour to do so. The department is the custodian of the learners and it is its duty to ensure their safety and their right to education.

Hoёrskool Driehoek to unveil new walkway after tragedy

Hoёrskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark will unveil its newly-built walkway on Tuesday after a tragedy that saw the previous walkway collapse in ...
News
3 months ago

R5bn needed to renovate aged schools

The Gauteng department of education has just over R1bn allocated for the renovation and rehabilitation of public schools while it needs five times ...
News
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
Conmen caught on CCTV short-changing garages in Bloem
X