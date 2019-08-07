Safety of all at schools paramount

It's that time of the year when pupils across SA's schools are preparing for their crucial year-end examinations and the one thing they can't afford is disruption.

Teachers, on the other hand, are working tirelessly to ensure that pupils reap rewards for the hard work they put in throughout the year.

It is the same with parents who are ensuring that their children are well prepared for the exams.

But it appears that some children will not have the opportunity to sit for their exams in October because their schools have been shut down.

Three primary schools in GaRatjeke village, in Bolobedu, Limpopo, as reported on page 6 in today's edition, have been shut down by angry parents because of their state of dilapidation.