Hlaudi Motsoeneng on SABC probe: 'They're lying, this is an agenda to tarnish my name'

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Monday rubbished the findings of a probe into editorial interference at the public broadcaster, telling eNCA that people were out to tarnish his reputation and the good work he had done for the SABC.

Motsoeneng and former communications minister Faith Muthambi were among those found by a commission of inquiry to have unduly given instructions to newsroom heads, such as Nothando Maseko, Nyana Molete and Sebolelo Ditlhakanyane.

The report, according to Motsoeneng, was nonsensical.

"I am the first person at the SABC to make sure that all employees are treated fairly. You can check with the workers at the SABC, they are all happy. You see, this is a journey of people tarnishing our name."