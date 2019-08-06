South Africa

Hlaudi Motsoeneng on SABC probe: 'They're lying, this is an agenda to tarnish my name'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 06 August 2019 - 07:05
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali. © Sunday Times.

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Monday rubbished the findings of a probe into editorial interference at the public broadcaster, telling eNCA that people were out to tarnish his reputation and the good work he had done for the SABC. 

Motsoeneng and former communications minister Faith Muthambi were among those found by a commission of inquiry to have unduly given instructions to newsroom heads, such as Nothando Maseko, Nyana Molete and Sebolelo Ditlhakanyane. 

The report, according to Motsoeneng, was nonsensical.

"I am the first person at the SABC to make sure that all employees are treated fairly. You can check with the workers at the SABC, they are all happy. You see, this is a journey of people tarnishing our name."

Motsoeneng maintained that he transformed the public broadcaster for the better and was, therefore, unapologetic about the decisions he made. He further claimed that the commission failed to look into the deeper issues affecting the entity, which is in financial crisis. 

"When I came at the SABC, I changed the whole set-up. SABC was finally healthy. The past five years that I have been there, SABC was okay financially, I left cash in the bank." 

In its report, the SABC said it would launch disciplinary action against implicated individuals.

Asked to respond to this, Motsoeneng asked: "Who is going to discipline me? This is craziness, I am not an employee of the SABC, so how do you discipline me?

Motsoeneng said he was seeking justice and would bring those conspiring to tarnish his name, including the media, to book.

