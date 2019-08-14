'No moral basis' for Bathabile Dlamini's threatened new party, says analyst

Even if ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini were to form her own political party, it would not have any “moral basis” to stand on, says an expert.

At an event organised by the league in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Dlamini warned the ANC about the new generation of women leaders who, she said, were likely to form their own feminist organisation in the near future.

Her threat came after the ANC announced the removal of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede earlier on Tuesday.

Dlamini said she was not happy that it was easy to remove women leaders in the party.