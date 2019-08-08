Great to see police take action, but...

It was a massive show of force, and an attempt at regaining public confidence by the police as they cracked down on counterfeit goods syndicates and other criminal activity in downtown Johannesburg yesterday.

The police action came a week after a group of cops were violently driven out of an area in the city centre by mostly foreign-born traders as they attempted to raid the area.

The incident caused much anger for the public and embarrassment for law enforcement agencies as it suggested they had lost control at least in that part of the city.

It also rekindled the old debate about crime and the involvement of foreign nationals in Johannesburg and other urban areas.