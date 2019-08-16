Cape Town offside over venue swap

You always wonder why football teams in Cape Town always appear to be battling to get match venues.

Somehow you understand why Cape Town City boss John Comitis is unhappy that his club was forced to move the match against neighbours Stellenbosch from Cape Town Stadium to Athlone.

Comitis claimed that he was informed four days before the event.

"This is yet another negligent and careless undermining of football in Cape Town by the Cape Town Stadium management," Comitis said.

That Cape Town City now have to play their MTN8 clash against Polokwane City at Newlands Stadium - a rugby pitch - leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.