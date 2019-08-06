It did not have to come to this

The South African National Editors' Forum, of which Sowetan editors are members, has taken an extraordinary step of taking a political party to the Equality Court.

Sanef took this unusual measure against the EFF, the country's third-largest political party, following several cases of intimidation and bullying targeted at journalists, especially on social media.

The forum argues that the EFF, through its public utterances against certain journalists, has "enabled an environment in which intimidation, harassment, threats and/ or assaults on journalists" have been "tolerated and in fact encouraged, creating a chilling effect on freedom of expression".

It rejects the EFF's defence that the party does not know and has no control over those of its supporters who insult and threaten reporters deemed to be reporting negatively on the party.

Sanef says it is the responsibility of the EFF and its leaders to publicly condemn those who harass and intimidate journalists in its name.