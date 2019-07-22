'We're not winning the war on crime,' says Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba

Mayor Herman Mashaba has conceded that more needs to be done to win the war against crime in Johannesburg.

"I don't really believe that we are winning, but we are getting a sense of what is happening and it helps us with our planning," he said on Monday. "The reason we are not winning is because we run a municipality, a highly regulated environment in terms of our competency."

Mashaba was speaking during the release of crime statistics for July.

He was accompanied by metro police chief David Tembe and MMC for public safety Michael Sun.

Mashaba said his biggest concern was "the consequences" for those who perpetrate crime.

"Our JMPD officers work hard every day and arrest people, and two days later they are out on bail."

He referred to a case in Hillbrow in March where a man committed a robbery with a toy gun. The case was subsequently withdrawn.